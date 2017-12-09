Thrasher Magazine

Bronson Welcomes Alexis Ramirez

9/12/2017

Bronson Speed Co. welcomes Alexis Ramirez to their team with this clip of him ripping a San Diego park.

 

  • 9/11/2017

    ANALOGUE Promo

    Check out the new Analogue promo for their video dropping this month.
  • 9/08/2017

    The DC Promo Video

    We could throw a million superlatives into this caption, but why waste time? T-Funk sparks it, Evan and Wes share a few face-melting minutes and Tiago detonates a legendary part to bring down the curtains. Wow...
  • 9/08/2017

    P-Stone Antihero Boards SOLD OUT

    Antihero pulled the remaining sixty or so 'Big Dog' P-Stone boards and are offering them here direct. Proceeds go to his family.
  • 9/08/2017

    Nick Boserio's Zoo Bomb

    Brass slugs a couple frosty ones at the bottom and then charges down P-Town' s classic Zoo Bomb on OJ's new Super Juice.
  • 9/08/2017

    New from Krooked

    Jim Thiebaud guest board, Gonz Roost, MAnderson Sk8 Dad, Bobby Warlord, Sebo Horsepower, Ronnie Kissers, Cromer Zirox, Drehobl Savoir, Tim Kerr and Martin Baptist guest artists, and more. Check it out.
