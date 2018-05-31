BS With TG: Joe Brook

Joe Brook Photo Show If you're in San Francisco this weekend make sure to come by FTC for Joe Brook's photo show.

Hell of a Paradise 2018 Photos Twenty-nine years ago, Gonz ollied the massive channel and made history. That history was not only repeated, but Mark even threw in a frontside boneless over the chasm to seal the deal. Hell of a paradise turned out to be pretty heavenly if you ask me. —Joe Brook

Spitfire Wheels' "Ecuador Hellride" Video Old crusty spots separate the men from the boys. Parque de Carolinas in Quito, Ecuador has been there for 40 years. It ain't going nowhere. I took the best of '97 there and it went off—cops, broads, beers and busting. The next time I went 20 years later, the kids that grew up with the mag wanted some Eccy juice. Took the now dudes and, needless to say, Hellride was on, "Rocky Mountain Way" all the way. —Jake Phelps

Hellride: Quito Article The last three years I’ve been starting out the year with a trip to South America. Following the Sun in life is a good rule. –Jake Phelps