Charred Remains: Arson Dept II
2/13/2018
Grant Taylor, Ronnie Sandoval, Raney Beres, Jamie Foy, Taylor Kirby, Ishod Wair and Zion Wright keep burning through the Bay Area. Check out the Charred Remains edit here.
2/13/2018
The Make: Kevin BækkelKevin Bækkel goes to battle for a super gnarly noseblunt in this clip from Independent trucks.
2/13/2018
Mark Gonzales' Pro-Tec HelmetMark Gonzales rolls around Bay Ridge skatepark in his newly released Full Cut (Full-Tec) helmet in honor of its release.
2/12/2018
Actions REALized: Nate ViandsREAL flew Nate out to SF to surprise him with a new Actions REALized board to raise money for The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. Learn more about Nate’s story here.
2/12/2018
Tom Asta in the éS SWIFT 1.5éS team rider, Tom Asta skated around LA in the new SWIFT 1.5. Watch the clip here.
2/12/2018
Tom Schaar Turns ProElement welcomes Tom Schaar to the pro ranks with this rad clip and photos from the unveiling.