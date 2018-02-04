Thrasher Magazine

Chris Joslin for Bones Wheels

4/02/2018

Chris Joslin comes through with some ripping footage for Bones wheels.

 

    Etnies "Album" Premiere Photos

    The Downtown Independent was the site for the premiere of Etnies' Album, a full-length video showcasing the past four years of the Etnies team's triumphs and their worldly travels.
    Stance Welcomes Miles Silvas

    Stance proudly welcomes Miles Silvas to their eclectic band of Punks and Poets.
    Vans x Spitfire

    Vans and Spitfire wheels reunite to deliver a new assortment of footwear, apparel and accessories. Check it out.
    Globe x Sesame Street

    Globe is supporting The Sesame Street Yellow Feather Fund, which brings educational materials to children in need around the world.
    Pastel

    Grey Skate Mag hit up Lisbon, Portugal with some members of the Converse Cons team. There is absolute must-see Bobby De Keyzer footy in the edit, so do yourself a favor and watch now.
