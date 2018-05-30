Thrasher Magazine

Menu
More

Chris Joslin's "Album" Part

5/30/2018
Check out this 24 hour special airing of Chris Joslin's "Album" part.

 

  • 5/29/2018

    Rough Cut: Aidan Campbell's "Album" Part

    Rough Cut: Aidan Campbell&#039;s &quot;Album&quot; Part
    Every major full-length usually has that one guy who is the surprise brain-melter of the project. Aidan fits that role in ALBUM. He has lots of sick surprises and, of course, his ender involves one of the gnarliest spots ever skated.
  • 5/24/2018

    Rough Cut: Ryan Lay's "Album" Part

    Rough Cut: Ryan Lay&#039;s &quot;Album&quot; Part
    Ryan Lay is really, really good at skateboarding and he’s unafraid to tackle some super sketchy terrain. This Rough Cut is dope.
  • 5/23/2018

    Ryan Lay's "Album" Part

    Ryan Lay&#039;s &quot;Album&quot; Part
    Check out this 24 hour special airing of Ryan Lay's Album part.
  • 5/22/2018

    Rough Cut: Jamie Tancowny's "Album" Part

    Rough Cut: Jamie Tancowny&#039;s &quot;Album&quot; Part
    Jamie is the perfect Rough Cut candidate because he puts in the hard work, laying his body on the line and fighting for clips. Here’s a glimpse behind-the-scenes of his Album part.
  • 5/21/2018

    Jamie Tancowny's "Album" Part

    Jamie Tancowny&#039;s &quot;Album&quot; Part
    Check out this 24 hour special airing of Jamie Tancowny's Album part.
© 1981–2018 High Speed Productions, Inc.