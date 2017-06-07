Converse x Dinosaur Jr.
Converse teamed up with Dinosaur JR. to bring you these new Chuck Taylors. Check them out.
The Shins InterviewWe recently caught up with James Mercer of The Shins after their show to discuss the new album and his love of skateboarding.
Born Free Motorcycle Show 9 PhotosThe Born Free Motorcycle Show asked Jeff Grosso and Vans to round up a vert ramp and a crew of rippers to session throughout the weekend. Check out some photos here.
S.V.F. 6th Annual Benefit ShowIf you're in the Bay Area July 15th come out to support the Sam Vincent Foundation and see some killer bands.
Denim & Leather InterviewAfter a show in a Paris dungeon we talked to Denim & Leather about their ties to Saxon, skating and the Queen.
Harsh Toke x Joy x Sacri MontiTee Pee Records is here to save the day with this three-way heavy psych split, BURNOUT. Listen to Joy's track "Your Time Ain't Long" now.
Hunny InterviewSinger, JZN, and Corey Duffel talked about music, skateboarding, babes, anime and the meaning of life over some extra-cheese pizza.
Thrasher Radio: Ep. 55 Mark GonzalesPutting the rad back in radio. Mark Gonzales is the true skateboard pioneer. From the libraries of South Gate to the streets of the world, he took what he saw happening in skateparks and took it to the streets. No conspiracy by freestylers here, just mimicking the parks' style on the rails and curbs all over the LA city basin. Thanks, Mark. —Jake Phelps
Pyramid Country's "Love and Gratitude" SoundtrackThe recent Pyramid Country video featured not only epic skating, they actually made all the music themselves. Here’s a SoundCloud link to the amazing soundtrack.
Vince Staples InterviewVince Staples had some time to chop it up about Christian school, his relationship to skateboarding and how Mac Miller was trying to kill him.