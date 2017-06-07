Converse x Dinosaur Jr. Converse teamed up with Dinosaur JR. to bring you these new Chuck Taylors. Check them out.

The Shins Interview We recently caught up with James Mercer of The Shins after their show to discuss the new album and his love of skateboarding.

Born Free Motorcycle Show 9 Photos The Born Free Motorcycle Show asked Jeff Grosso and Vans to round up a vert ramp and a crew of rippers to session throughout the weekend. Check out some photos here.

S.V.F. 6th Annual Benefit Show If you're in the Bay Area July 15th come out to support the Sam Vincent Foundation and see some killer bands.

Denim & Leather Interview After a show in a Paris dungeon we talked to Denim & Leather about their ties to Saxon, skating and the Queen.

Harsh Toke x Joy x Sacri Monti Tee Pee Records is here to save the day with this three-way heavy psych split, BURNOUT. Listen to Joy's track "Your Time Ain't Long" now.

Hunny Interview Singer, JZN, and Corey Duffel talked about music, skateboarding, babes, anime and the meaning of life over some extra-cheese pizza.

Thrasher Radio: Ep. 55 Mark Gonzales Putting the rad back in radio. Mark Gonzales is the true skateboard pioneer. From the libraries of South Gate to the streets of the world, he took what he saw happening in skateparks and took it to the streets. No conspiracy by freestylers here, just mimicking the parks' style on the rails and curbs all over the LA city basin. Thanks, Mark. —Jake Phelps

Pyramid Country's "Love and Gratitude" Soundtrack The recent Pyramid Country video featured not only epic skating, they actually made all the music themselves. Here’s a SoundCloud link to the amazing soundtrack.