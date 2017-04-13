Creature's "Black Metal" Video

Six Pack with Erick Winkowski Independent went live on Instagram for this one and read some crazy trick shout outs. Check out the replay here.

Løvesick Teaser Lovesick skateboards has a full promo vid coming soon. Check out the teaser now.

The Picturebooks' "I Need That Oooh!" Music Video Friend of the mag Lannie Rhoades teamed up with fingerflip-lein-to-tail legend Claus Grabke to create this sexy voyage into the American desert – babes, beards and bikes blaring.

Save ATL's DIY Park Atlanta's skate community is at risk of losing their DIY park. Take a minute to sign this petition and help them save their spot.