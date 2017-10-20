Creature Feature: Navarrette's "C.S.F.U."Part

BS with TG: Todd Francis Part 1 Todd Francis sits down to relive the glory days of climbing the non-corporate ladder with poop jokes. Check it out.

New from Venture Jack Curtin's switch ollie opens the Fall drop 2 catalog from Venture. Also check out the best of Nick Tucker's Instagram clips.

Sober vs Wasted 2017 Drink up the highlights from last weekend's festivities at FDR in Philly!

Pushing For Pink '17 Recap Video The 3rd Annual Pushing For Pink event in San Francisco went down over the weekend, bringing skaters from all over together to raise awareness for Breast Cancer Prevention. Check out the video here.