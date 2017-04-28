Creature's "CSFU" Video
4/28/2017
Available for the first time officially from Creature since it's 2012 release, here is CSFU in it's entirety
4/28/2017
Krux In Puerto Rico Part 2Silas Baxter neal, Tommy Sandoval, Nestor Judkins, Ron Whaley, Caswell Berry and Cairo Foster rip the island. Watch part two here.
4/27/2017
King of the Road Season 2: Series TrailerThe original road trip from hell roars back to life on Viceland! Creature, enjoi and Deathwish push the tricks and torture to unheard of levels in what is seriously the gnarliest, weirdest and most ridiculous KOTR we've ever done. The TV series starts June 8th, with always-free webisodes on the Thrasher site the following day. Check the carnage to come!
4/27/2017
Weird Ones with E-ManEmmanuel Guzman lays down a blunt variation he calls the "Sexy Blunt" and then takes it a step further. Check it out.
4/27/2017
Nike SB welcomes Lacey BakerNike SB welcomes Lacey Baker to their team with some clips from the LES park. Check it out.
4/27/2017
Embassy in SFOur friends from Embassy Boardshop in Ohio came to town for a visit. Check out the edit they put together.