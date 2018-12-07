Creature Skateboards: Gravette Part 3
7/12/2018
When Creature made their last video, Gravette came to the table with enough clips for three parts.
-
7/12/2018
FDR 4th of JulyThe FDR assault is an Independence Day tradition. BBQs, blowing things up, and barreling into each other at high speeds... Happy Birthday, America.
-
7/11/2018
Sammy Montano Visits the BalkansTEMPLE is a conceptual monochrome short film, following Sammy Montano on a journey through the Balkans and its fallen monuments.
-
7/11/2018
Marquise Henry for New BalanceMarquise Henry inroduces New Balance's highly skateable, 420.
-
7/11/2018
We Are Supra: BerlinWe Are Supra launched its second chapter in Berlin. Check it out.
-
7/10/2018
Nike SB | Blazer | Southwest TripGenerations of skateboarders jumping in the van exploring the Southwest. Check it out.