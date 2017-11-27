Dakota Servold on Altamont

Krooked's "Let's Skate Dude!" Video Watch the new full length Krooked video now Starring Mark Gonzales, Brad Cromer, Bobby Worrest, Matt Gottwig, Ronnie Sandoval, Dan Drehobl, Sebo Walker and Mike Anderson.

Harry Lintell's "Arson Department" Part Check out brand new wheels from Spitfire in drop 3 of their catalogand Harry Lintell's Arson Department part.

Jake Hayes Pro Party Video Check out this edit from the surprise party at Garvanza skatepark with friends, family, tacos and a fat spliff.

DLX Known Associate Dave Waite Deluxe just posted an interview with Dave Waite from 35th Ave with info on how to help save their DIY. Check it out.