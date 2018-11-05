David Gravette Product Pillage Pointers

Brad McClain for Bones Bearings Here's some footage of Brad from a few missions around the 805 area. Check it out.

5 & 5 with Willis Kimbel Get an in depth look into Willis Kimbel from the mind and eye of John Gardner in this week's 5 & 5 from Creature.

Bronson's "Southwest Stir-Up" Video Strap in for a full on pool town assault from Roman Pabich, Cedric Pabich, CJ Collins, RyRey, Dylan Witkin and more in this tour vid from Bronson.

DC Shoes' "Latam Supertour" Video The DC skateboarding team traveled to Argentina, Chile, Brazil, Peru and Mexico and came back with this awesome video. Check it out.