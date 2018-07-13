David Loy Shreds His New Pro Truck
7/13/2018
David gets a tasty sesh in at the Rosemead Park sporting his new pro trucks and Krux Kitty graphic Mob.
7/13/2018
Toy Machine's "Broken" Pro SeriesCheck out the latest board series from Toy Machine here.
7/13/2018
OJ Wheels' Speed Cut #2A small dose of Elite Vol 1 featuring Ryan Townley, Pspliff, Joogy Mack, Andrew Tarralvo, Max Taylor and more.
7/12/2018
RaD, the Book of the MagazineRaD Magazine documented the UK skate scene from 1978 to 1995 with groundbreaking design and amazing photos of an emerging culture. Lovers of skate history and epic historical photography will want to get in on the book they are creating. Watch the video and pony up!
7/12/2018
Creature Skateboards: Gravette Part 3When Creature made their last video, Gravette came to the table with enough clips for three parts.
7/12/2018
FDR 4th of JulyThe FDR assault is an Independence Day tradition. BBQs, blowing things up, and barreling into each other at high speeds... Happy Birthday, America.