DC Shoes: Butter Goods
10/11/2019
DC Shoes and Josh Kalis collabs with the Butter Goods squad from Perth, Australia. They hit the Chicago streets where Josh resided and skated in the mid-'00s to bring some nostalgia back in 2019. Click play to see what went down in Chi-town.
-
10/10/2019
Yours for the Taking: Leo VallsDC Shoes presents its latest Yours for the Taking piece featuring Leo Valls and his hometown of Bordeaux.
-
9/30/2019
DC Shoes' "Dudes Camping" VideoEnjoy this cut of T-funk, Evan Smith, Wes Kremer, Toby Ryan and Cruise Mosberg doing what they do best across the lush lands of the Northwest.
-
9/13/2019
Stevie Williams Shoe Release Party PhotosStevie Williams’ legacy in skateboarding is one-of-a-kind, so it only made sense for DC and DGK to throw him a celebration for the re-release of his classic DC shoe.
-
8/06/2019
Introducing the T-Funk CollectionShowcasing his art and attitude, this capsule lets you step into both the mellow and the madness of T-Funk.
-
6/28/2019
T-Funk’s Shoe Release Party PhotosDC recently celebrated the release of T-Funk’s new shoe with a wear-test sesh at Baker and then some good old fashion rock ’n’ roll at Kibitz room. For a good time click here.