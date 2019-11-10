DC Shoes: Butter Goods

Thrasher Magazine

10/11/2019

DC Shoes and Josh Kalis collabs with the Butter Goods squad from Perth, Australia. They hit the Chicago streets where Josh resided and skated in the mid-'00s to bring some nostalgia back in 2019. Click play to see what went down in Chi-town. 
