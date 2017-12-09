Diamond Supply Co. x The Beatles
The Diamond Supply Co x Beatles Yellow Submarine ‘Nothing is Real’ capsule is now available. Check it out.
The Diamond Supply Co x Beatles Yellow Submarine 'Nothing is Real' capsule is now available. Check it out.
Gatecreeper InterviewSam Hitz tracked Gatecreeper down in LA and they elected frontman Chase Mason to answer a few questions about the tour.
G Perico InterviewG Perico had a few minutes to talk about catching the wave, getting shot last year and why he’ll never straighten his hair again.
Larb Fest 4Got scurvy? Maybe Larb Fest 4 can help. Double dose! Check out the full line-ups now.
Sheer Mag InterviewTina Halladay, Kyle Seely, and Matt Palmer took some time to talk about song writing, playing crappy music festivals and more. Check it out.
Michael Burnett's "Full Blast" Brooklyn PhotosBad Sh!t, Slashers and DJ Cardiel helped celebrate Burnett's 20 year show at the Brooklyn House of Vans while the locals got loose! Check the flicks!
Blood Wizard Oceanside PremiereBlood Wizard week continues with photos from the Oceanside premiere of Mythical and Magical this past weekend—individual parts are dropping on the site all week, so stay tuned for the most wicked wizardry on four wheels.
The Damned InterviewThe Damned are among the first generation of British punk and still standing. We caught up with Captain Sensible on their recent 40th anniversary tour.
Blood Wizard's "Mythical and Magical" Premiere PhotosRock 'n' roll, sorcery and shredding—the Blood Wizard himself was summoned for the premiere of Mythical and Magical and conjured up a night of savage skating and good times. And so it begins…
Ross From Friends InterviewRoss From Friends is to release The Outsiders EP, his third and most expansive release to date on Magicwire. Get to know him here.