Diamond Supply Co. x The Beatles The Diamond Supply Co x Beatles Yellow Submarine ‘Nothing is Real’ capsule is now available. Check it out.

Gatecreeper Interview Sam Hitz tracked Gatecreeper down in LA and they elected frontman Chase Mason to answer a few questions about the tour.

G Perico Interview G Perico had a few minutes to talk about catching the wave, getting shot last year and why he’ll never straighten his hair again.

Larb Fest 4 Got scurvy? Maybe Larb Fest 4 can help. Double dose! Check out the full line-ups now.

Sheer Mag Interview Tina Halladay, Kyle Seely, and Matt Palmer took some time to talk about song writing, playing crappy music festivals and more. Check it out.

Michael Burnett's "Full Blast" Brooklyn Photos Bad Sh!t, Slashers and DJ Cardiel helped celebrate Burnett's 20 year show at the Brooklyn House of Vans while the locals got loose! Check the flicks!

Blood Wizard Oceanside Premiere Blood Wizard week continues with photos from the Oceanside premiere of Mythical and Magical this past weekend—individual parts are dropping on the site all week, so stay tuned for the most wicked wizardry on four wheels.

The Damned Interview The Damned are among the first generation of British punk and still standing. We caught up with Captain Sensible on their recent 40th anniversary tour.

Blood Wizard's "Mythical and Magical" Premiere Photos Rock 'n' roll, sorcery and shredding—the Blood Wizard himself was summoned for the premiere of Mythical and Magical and conjured up a night of savage skating and good times. And so it begins…