Diamond x Dogtown
9/01/2017
Diamond Supply Co. has teamed up with Dogtown Skateboards for a capsule collection featuring iconic images and graphics. The collection is available September 2nd at midnight on DiamondSupplyCo.com, at Diamond Supply Co flagship locations, and select retailers worldwide.
-
5/04/2017
The Shrine x Dogtown "I Can't Control It" VideoJosh from The Shrine puts their new collab board with Dogtown to work in this sick new video for "I Can't Control It." Check it out.
-
10/30/2016
Halloween Hellride 2016Our annual bowl bash at the Diamond Mine never disappoints. Cheers to Ben Hatchell for taking home the top spot.
-
10/30/2016
Halloween Hellride 2016 PhotosThe 5th annual Halloween Hellride presented by Diamond and Thrasher went down Friday night. The skating was so hot the LA fire marshal showed up and shut it down but check out some of the action before he got to the party.
-
8/26/2016
Diamond Footwear Introduces The All DayDiamond Supply Co. is proud to introduce Brandon Biebel's first signature shoe on Diamond Footwear, The All Day.
-
4/01/2016
Behind the Scenes: Diamond CommercialTake a look behind the scenes of the Diamond footwear commercial featuring Torey Pudwill, Brandon Biebel, and Nick Tucker.