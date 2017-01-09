Diamond x Dogtown

The Shrine x Dogtown "I Can't Control It" Video Josh from The Shrine puts their new collab board with Dogtown to work in this sick new video for "I Can't Control It." Check it out.

Halloween Hellride 2016 Our annual bowl bash at the Diamond Mine never disappoints. Cheers to Ben Hatchell for taking home the top spot.

Halloween Hellride 2016 Photos The 5th annual Halloween Hellride presented by Diamond and Thrasher went down Friday night. The skating was so hot the LA fire marshal showed up and shut it down but check out some of the action before he got to the party.

Diamond Footwear Introduces The All Day Diamond Supply Co. is proud to introduce Brandon Biebel's first signature shoe on Diamond Footwear, The All Day.