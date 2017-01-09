Thrasher Magazine

Menu
More

Diamond x Dogtown

9/01/2017

Diamond Supply Co. has teamed up with Dogtown Skateboards for a capsule collection featuring iconic images and graphics. The collection is available September 2nd at midnight on DiamondSupplyCo.com, at Diamond Supply Co flagship locations, and select retailers worldwide. 

 

  • 5/04/2017

    The Shrine x Dogtown "I Can't Control It" Video

    The Shrine x Dogtown &quot;I Can&#039;t Control It&quot; Video
    Josh from The Shrine puts their new collab board with Dogtown to work in this sick new video for "I Can't Control It." Check it out.
  • 10/30/2016

    Halloween Hellride 2016

    Halloween Hellride 2016
    Our annual bowl bash at the Diamond Mine never disappoints. Cheers to Ben Hatchell for taking home the top spot.
  • 10/30/2016

    Halloween Hellride 2016 Photos

    Halloween Hellride 2016 Photos
    The 5th annual Halloween Hellride presented by Diamond and Thrasher went down Friday night. The skating was so hot the LA fire marshal showed up and shut it down but check out some of the action before he got to the party.
  • 8/26/2016

    Diamond Footwear Introduces The All Day

    Diamond Footwear Introduces The All Day
    Diamond Supply Co. is proud to introduce Brandon Biebel's first signature shoe on Diamond Footwear, The All Day.
  • 4/01/2016

    Behind the Scenes: Diamond Commercial

    Behind the Scenes: Diamond Commercial
    Take a look behind the scenes of the Diamond footwear commercial featuring Torey Pudwill, Brandon Biebel, and Nick Tucker.
© 1981–2017 High Speed Productions, Inc.