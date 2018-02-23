Diamond x Johnny Cash
Check out the latest collab from Diamond Supply Co. with Johnny Cash.
Pins of Light x Motorhome x Slashers x WarchildIf you're in the Bay this weekend be sure to check out this awesome show.
Built to Spill InterviewWe killed some time with Built to Spill before their set to talk about the band, the magnetic pull of Idaho and skate videos.
Spiritual Cramp InterviewSpiritual Cramp talks about finding a gun, Bono's opinion and their music. Check it out.
Easy InterviewCorey Duffel had a few laughs with Josh Landau, Jordan Jones and Don Nguyen as they talked about their band, Easy, and other good times.
Slashers West Coast TourSlashers is coming to the West Coast. Check the dates here.
Grieves InterviewGrieves has heart and flow in abundance. Dude is hella funny, too. Hear the man speak on hip hop, Sweden, and posting nude photos to Linkedin.
Mario Rubalcaba InterviewWez Lundry got a few words in with legendary skater and musician, Mario Rubalcaba. Check it out.
Trapped Under Ice InterviewTrapped Under Ice has returned from their hiatus with a series of friend-packed tours promoting their latest drop Heatwave, a track-after-track explosion of positive energy.
Gorillaz InterviewDamon Albarn of the Gorillaz had some time to talk hip-hop, his fear of robots and what makes him a “dystopian melancholic.”