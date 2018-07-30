Dime Glory Challenge 2018
7/30/2018
You have two options: Win or Win. Anything less is unacceptable...
More info here.
-
7/27/2018
Skate Art Music Anti-GalaThe Midwest’s premier skate competition goes down Aug. 25 at The Bay, in Lincoln, Nebraska, including $4,500 in prize money, featuring 36 of the region’s top-tier skaters and guest judges Robbie Brockel and Justin Brock from Real Skateboards. Plus, a Game of S.K.A.T.E., Highest Ollie & Hippy Jump contests. (All skill levels are welcome!).
-
7/26/2018
Tony Trujillo's Junk JamIf you're in the Bay Area today come out to Treasure Island for Tony Trujillo's junk jam.
-
7/19/2018
One off John/ Vintage Sponsor Pop-UpCheck out the DC premiere and pop up.
-
7/17/2018
1st Annual Kyle Walker DayThe 1st annual Kyle Walker Day is this Saturday, July 21st at Matt Hoffman Skatepark in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Details here.
-
7/12/2018
adidas' Summer in the StreetsDue to an incredibly successful Los Angeles debut, Beyond the Streets, will be extending through August 26th.