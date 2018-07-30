Thrasher Magazine

Dime Glory Challenge 2018

7/30/2018

You have two options: Win or Win. Anything less is unacceptable...

 

More info here.

  • 7/27/2018

    The Midwest’s premier skate competition goes down Aug. 25 at The Bay, in Lincoln, Nebraska, including $4,500 in prize money, featuring 36 of the region’s top-tier skaters and guest judges Robbie Brockel and Justin Brock from Real Skateboards. Plus, a Game of S.K.A.T.E., Highest Ollie & Hippy Jump contests. (All skill levels are welcome!).
  • 7/26/2018

    If you're in the Bay Area today come out to Treasure Island for Tony Trujillo's junk jam.
  • 7/19/2018

    Check out the DC premiere and pop up.
  • 7/17/2018

    The 1st annual Kyle Walker Day is this Saturday, July 21st at Matt Hoffman Skatepark in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Details here.
  • 7/12/2018

    Due to an incredibly successful Los Angeles debut, Beyond the Streets, will be extending through August 26th.
