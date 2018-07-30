Dime Glory Challenge 2018

Skate Art Music Anti-Gala The Midwest’s premier skate competition goes down Aug. 25 at The Bay, in Lincoln, Nebraska, including $4,500 in prize money, featuring 36 of the region’s top-tier skaters and guest judges Robbie Brockel and Justin Brock from Real Skateboards. Plus, a Game of S.K.A.T.E., Highest Ollie & Hippy Jump contests. (All skill levels are welcome!).

Tony Trujillo's Junk Jam If you're in the Bay Area today come out to Treasure Island for Tony Trujillo's junk jam.

1st Annual Kyle Walker Day The 1st annual Kyle Walker Day is this Saturday, July 21st at Matt Hoffman Skatepark in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Details here.