Thrasher Magazine

Sean Reilly's "Best of Bedpan" Video Sean "Bedpan" Reilly of the Shitty Kids turned 36 recently. Goddamn right he's still got it. HBD Sean!

Pushin' With The Program with Jacob Franze Jacob Franze is Pushin' With The Program for December. Check this no-rules edit and then go hippie jump a road gap. Sorry, not sorry, street purists.

Creature Welcomes Kevin Bækkel Creature is proud to officially welcome Kevin Bækkel to the team with this re-mixed edit from his part in the HITIT video out of Copenhagen.

Going Pro with Ultimate Phil Phil is a man. A man who skates. He's going on 40, so if he's going to turn pro it's now or never. More at The Predatory Bird.