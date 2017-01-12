Bum Bag is hyped to release a new range of bags for the holiday '17 season and they decided to put together a clip from skating with some of the homies over the past month and a half.

At only 20 years old, Marcel 'Gnarcell' Martinez got balls and skates like a vet. The little Cheese Head has been hangin' tough with the best of the new breed of coping crushers in SD. No technology for this kid, so he probably won't even see it on the site but then again, why would he want to? He lived it. Check him out. –Sam Hitz