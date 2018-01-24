Doomsayers in Florida

DC Shoes' "Choppy D" Video Too much incredible footage hit the cutting room floor from DC's travels over the last year that they owe it to everyone to share what was left while they start rippin’ 2018 a new one. Check it out.

Supra European Skate Tour Video Watch as Jim Greco, Lizard King, Tom Penny, Spencer Hamilton, Oscar Candon, Dane Vaughn, Clint Walker and Sascha Daley hit skateshops, skateparks and everything in between.

Mob x High Times Brad McClain takes the graphic Mob x High Times grip to an undisclosed location for a sesh with some buds.

Ricta Welcomes Cody McEntire Ricta is proud to welcome Cody "The Catfish" McEntire to their family.