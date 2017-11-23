Zach 'Ducky' Kovacs' "Pro for Pizza" Part

Who Should be the 2017 Skater of the Year? As another year comes to a close, the caliber of incredible skateboarding continues to blow our minds. Here’s our hot list of SOTY Contenders for 2017. Who’s got your vote?

Ducky is Pro Even after all those head slams Ducky won't shut up. Pizza skateboards' only option was to turn him pro.

Rough Cut: Ducky Kovac's "Am Scramble" Footage Ducky is a human wrecking ball, slamming into massive rails and Hubbas until they bend to his will and crumble. This Rough Cut is savage.

Ducky Kovacs Am Scramble Interview His Rough Cut is one of the gnarliest collections of footy on record, so after you process that insanity, read about what makes this madman tick.