Dylan Driver By HUF

HUF commemorates the life and legacy of the late Dylan Rieder with the release of the Dylan Driver, a signature loafer available this Friday, May 26th, in celebration of Dylan’s birthday.

Limited to 60 pairs worldwide, the Dylan Driver retails for $250 and will be available exclusively at HUF’s flagship and online stores. A portion of all proceeds will be donated to the Rieder family. You can also join in helping to find a cure for leukemia by donating to the City of Hope Treatment Center, at: https://www.cityofhope.org