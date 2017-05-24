Dylan Driver By HUF
5/24/2017
HUF commemorates the life and legacy of the late Dylan Rieder with the release of the Dylan Driver, a signature loafer available this Friday, May 26th, in celebration of Dylan’s birthday.
Limited to 60 pairs worldwide, the Dylan Driver retails for $250 and will be available exclusively at HUF’s flagship and online stores. A portion of all proceeds will be donated to the Rieder family. You can also join in helping to find a cure for leukemia by donating to the City of Hope Treatment Center, at: https://www.cityofhope.org
-
5/23/2017
Peter Ramondetta HUF CommercialPeter Ramondetta launches a huge ollie in the latest commercial for HUF footwear.
-
4/04/2017
HUF's "45 NORTH, 122 WEST" VideoDan Plunkett, Peter Ramondetta, Tyler Bledsoe, Josh Matthews, Joey Pepper, Jake Anderson and special guest Pat Moran come through with a rad edit from Portland for HUF footwear.
-
11/10/2016
Matt Gottwig's "Stoops Euro Mix" VideoWe all see things in a different light. Here’s your chance to slip on the Gottwig Goggles and vacation through the Old World.
-
11/07/2016
HUF's "Tour de Stoops" VideoThe team is a rock solid crew of total rippers, unleashed on Europe's tastiest looking spots. It’s well shot, fantastically edited, and you’re gonna love it. Enjoy…
-
11/07/2016
HUF's "Tour de Stoops" ArticleThe vid is LIVE and here’s the article that ran in the mag. Nothing STOOPS about these photos.