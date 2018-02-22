East County SD Video

Field Log: Fred's Final Daze Fred Gall shreds the infamous New Jersey DIY, Shortys, one last time.

Jamie Foy's BBQ Jam at Lanark Skatepark Jamie Foy got his first pro Thunder truck so they threw a BBQ to celebrate.

A Happy Medium 4 Promo A Happy Medium 4 is in the works and taking pre orders now.

New from Thunder Check out all the new ways to know control from Thunder trucks in their Spring '18 drop 1.