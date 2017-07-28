Thrasher Magazine

Element's "Make it Count 2017" Contest

7/28/2017

Enter to win an all expenses paid trip to Barcelona, Spain with the Element team to film a video part. Details here.

 

  • 7/28/2017

    APB’s "What, why? Bodda you?" Video

    There’s nothing like a ripping shop video. Big ups to all the homies in Hawaii. Great job, APB.
  • 7/28/2017

    Jessee x Dressen Guadalupe Decks

    Eric sits down and recalls his first encounter with Jason Jessee in this clip from Santa Cruz.
  • 7/27/2017

    New from OJ

    Check out all of the new wheels from OJ in their Fall '17 catalog.
  • 7/27/2017

    Creature at Lehi Skatepark

    Peter Raffin, Kevin Baekkel, Taylor Bingaman, Jimmy Wilkins and Milton Martinez rip the Lehi park in this clip from Creature.
  • 7/27/2017

    New from C1RCA

    Check out all of the new shoes from C1RCA in their Fall '17 catalog.
