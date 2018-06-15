Thrasher Magazine

Element's "PEACE" Trailer

Element presents PEACE, a new audiovisual project featuring their skateboard team, coming October 2018.

 

    Blood Wizard x Angel Witch

    Blood Wizard joined forces with Angel Witch and came out with a board for Chris Gregson and Jerry Gurney. Watch the Clip and get dead.
    RVCA Welcomes Zach Allen

    RVCA welcomes Zach Allen to their family with this rad edit. Check it out.
    Mark Hubbard Beer City Board

    The Hubbard family wishes to donate their proceeds of the sales to the skaters of The Oglala Lakota Nation in the form of skateboards. Monk was made an honorary member of the tribe while building the Pine Ridge skatepark alongside the locals and tribe. This park will forever be one of Mark's proudest contributions. Additionally Beer City will also be donating skateboards to the tribe.
    Justin Adeniran's "Philly to Cali" Video

    Bones Swiss team rider Justin Adeniran came out from Philly to Cali for a few weeks and here's a video of the footage he got.
    New from Krooked

    Check out the Cromer Tawker football shape, Ronnie Sandoval El Hero the Heart series, the Tyshawn Jones guest board and more from Krooked.
