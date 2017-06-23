Emerica and Explosions In The Sky
6/23/2017
Emerica & Explosions In the Sky are proud to announce the release of a new project they've collaborated on.
To commemorate this collaboration, they're introducing a customized EITS WINO G6 in all black premium leather and a signature EITS WINO Cruiser.
For more info: http://emerica.com/eits/
-
4/26/2017
Classics: Brandon Westgate's "MADE" PartThis is simply one of the best skate parts ever filmed. Not much to say beyond that. Kader Sylla gets tough love while introducing an epic edit from the 2013 Emerica vid.
-
2/27/2017
Leabres x Dickson for the Wino G6Check out this new edit featuring Jeremy Leabres and Jon Dickson for Emerica's Wino G6.
-
2/09/2017
Jon Dickson For the Wino G6Jon Dickson comes through with a sick nosegrind for Emerica's Wino G6.
-
2/06/2017
Jeremy Leabres for the Wino G6Jeremy Leabres gets a rad trick to introduce you to Emerica's Wino G6.
-
11/14/2016
Jerry Hsu's "Made Chapter 2" B-SidesThere’s nobody like Jerry. He puts in the work, he pays the piper, but the end result is always so damn sweet. His video parts are a gift to the skateboarding world and these B-Sides give you an idea of what he goes through to make them.