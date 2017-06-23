Thrasher Magazine

Menu
More

Emerica and Explosions In The Sky

6/23/2017


Emerica & Explosions In the Sky are proud to announce the release of a new project they've collaborated on. 


To commemorate this collaboration, they're introducing a customized EITS WINO G6 in all black premium leather and a signature EITS WINO Cruiser.

750 ExplosionsEmerica

For more info: http://emerica.com/eits/

  • 4/26/2017

    Classics: Brandon Westgate's "MADE" Part

    Classics: Brandon Westgate&#039;s &quot;MADE&quot; Part
    This is simply one of the best skate parts ever filmed. Not much to say beyond that. Kader Sylla gets tough love while introducing an epic edit from the 2013 Emerica vid.
  • 2/27/2017

    Leabres x Dickson for the Wino G6

    Leabres x Dickson for the Wino G6
    Check out this new edit featuring Jeremy Leabres and Jon Dickson for Emerica's Wino G6.
  • 2/09/2017

    Jon Dickson For the Wino G6

    Jon Dickson For the Wino G6
    Jon Dickson comes through with a sick nosegrind for Emerica's Wino G6.
  • 2/06/2017

    Jeremy Leabres for the Wino G6

    Jeremy Leabres for the Wino G6
    Jeremy Leabres gets a rad trick to introduce you to Emerica's Wino G6.
  • 11/14/2016

    Jerry Hsu's "Made Chapter 2" B-Sides

    Jerry Hsu&#039;s &quot;Made Chapter 2&quot; B-Sides
    There’s nobody like Jerry. He puts in the work, he pays the piper, but the end result is always so damn sweet. His video parts are a gift to the skateboarding world and these B-Sides give you an idea of what he goes through to make them.
© 1981–2017 High Speed Productions, Inc.