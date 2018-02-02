Thrasher Magazine

Emerica Presents Jon Dickson Part 1

2/02/2018

Emerica tells the story of how Jon Dickson became the person and skater he is today.

 

    adidas x Hélas
    adidas Skateboarding collaborates with French skate brand Hélas to unveil its second limited edition collaboration.
    Joey Ragali&#039;s &quot;Crispy Cut&quot; Video
    A minute of ripping from Joey Ragali for Pig wheels.
    High Co. Welcomes Rodrigo Petersen
    Brazil's High Co. officially welcomes Rodrigo Petersen to their team with this rad edit. Check it out.
    DLX Art Room Sh*t Show Recap
    The second Deluxe art room shit show went down in San Francisco in January. Check out the recap vid here.
    Scram on the Road
    Scram comes through with a sick edit from the road hitting every pool and park in their path.
