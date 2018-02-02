Emerica Presents Jon Dickson Part 1
2/02/2018
Emerica tells the story of how Jon Dickson became the person and skater he is today.
2/02/2018
adidas x Hélasadidas Skateboarding collaborates with French skate brand Hélas to unveil its second limited edition collaboration.
2/02/2018
Joey Ragali's "Crispy Cut" VideoA minute of ripping from Joey Ragali for Pig wheels.
2/02/2018
High Co. Welcomes Rodrigo PetersenBrazil's High Co. officially welcomes Rodrigo Petersen to their team with this rad edit. Check it out.
2/02/2018
DLX Art Room Sh*t Show RecapThe second Deluxe art room shit show went down in San Francisco in January. Check out the recap vid here.
2/02/2018
Scram on the RoadScram comes through with a sick edit from the road hitting every pool and park in their path.