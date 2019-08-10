enjoi x New Deal

Thunder Juicin' through Oregon Equipped with a quiver of boards, Willis Kimbel and the crew jumped on the road through eastern Oregon hitting abandoned highway passes, dirt tracks, and savage 'crete.

Tiago's Mix Tape Manolos Tapes came through with a sick Tiago mix tape to help launch his first signature Andalé bearing.

Nike S.B. | Remembering Sandy Bodecker Nike SB remembers the late Sandy Bodecker. From the early days of Nike Skateboarding until his passing in 2018. Click play to see how he got Nike SB up and running to what it is now.

Primitive x Crupie Did the VX ever really leave? Not a chance. Check out this golden 4:3 part from the amazing Carlos Ribeiro celebrating the collab between Primitive and Crupie wheels. Enjoy!