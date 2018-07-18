éS' ACCEL Plus Everstitch
Wade Desarmo, Kelly Hart and Tom Asta skate though Los Angeles, testing the new ACCEL Plus Everstitch shoes by éS.
One Star World Tour 2018 VideoWith a worldly crew of skaters, and 16 days on the road in front of them, the One Star pushed its way through Texas, Louisiana, Georgia, England and France.
Happy 40th Anniversary 35th Avenue!35th Avenue Skateshop has been an important fixture in the Washington skate scene for 40 YEARS! Check out this documentary chronicling their history.
1st Annual Kyle Walker DayThe 1st annual Kyle Walker Day is this Saturday, July 21st at Matt Hoffman Skatepark in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Details here.
TNT Advanced Prototype CommercialThe new TNT Advanced Prototype is the most progressive vulcanized skateboarding shoe from Vans. Check out the commercial here.
New from KrookedThe Katalog features a rad little back yard session at the Anderson ranch and a compilation of Brad Cromer’s Instagram klips.