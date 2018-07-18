éS' ACCEL Plus Everstitch

One Star World Tour 2018 Video With a worldly crew of skaters, and 16 days on the road in front of them, the One Star pushed its way through Texas, Louisiana, Georgia, England and France.

Happy 40th Anniversary 35th Avenue! 35th Avenue Skateshop has been an important fixture in the Washington skate scene for 40 YEARS! Check out this documentary chronicling their history.

1st Annual Kyle Walker Day The 1st annual Kyle Walker Day is this Saturday, July 21st at Matt Hoffman Skatepark in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Details here.

TNT Advanced Prototype Commercial The new TNT Advanced Prototype is the most progressive vulcanized skateboarding shoe from Vans. Check out the commercial here.