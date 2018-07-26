Ethan Singleton for Bones Bearings

"R.I.P. DVX" Video The homies in Austin, TX, filmed ’til the temps hit 110 and then decided it was time to edit the damn thing. Sprinkle in a Midwest road trip and this a feel-good flick to stoke even the saltiest shredders. TX is the reason (except in the summer season). Filmed and edited by Jeffrey Giddens.

Tony Trujillo's Junk Jam If you're in the Bay Area today come out to Treasure Island for Tony Trujillo's junk jam.

The 'YS’ Video Yardsale skateboards scoured the outskirts and backroads of the UK, Paris, and LA in search of unsullied spots and endless stoke. This is a rad edit.

Jonah Hill's "Mid90s" Trailer West coast Kids? Preview Jonah Hill's new dramatic movie about skateboarding in LA in the 1990s. Comes out in theaters October 19th.