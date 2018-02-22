Field Log: Fred's Final Daze

Jamie Foy's BBQ Jam at Lanark Skatepark Jamie Foy got his first pro Thunder truck so they threw a BBQ to celebrate.

East County SD Video Check out the latest video out of San Diego filmed and edited by Jesse Silva.

A Happy Medium 4 Promo A Happy Medium 4 is in the works and taking pre orders now.

New from Thunder Check out all the new ways to know control from Thunder trucks in their Spring '18 drop 1.