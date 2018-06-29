Thrasher Magazine

Fire & Ice with Curren & Nick

6/29/2018

Curren Caples and Nick Tucker put together this hot video for a promotion they are doing with Doritos Blaze and Mountain Dew Ice. Be sure to get your products at a Circle K store near you and join the Dew Inner Circle via the Circle K mobile app to enjoy exclusive savings and custom gear.

 

    Ugly Vision: Cons Cali Vacation

    With the premiere of Purple, Converse took a couple of guys on a demo trip down the Western Coast, from Sacramento all the way down to Long Beach. Needless to say, it was more of a victory vacation than actual work.
    Nick Tucker's Pro Signature Shoe

    Diamond footwear introduces Nick Tucker's first pro signature shoe with this rad clip.
    Skatepark Round-Up: Vans

    Vans has a new HQ and TF, and they kicked things off in their fresh digs with a heavy session. Pedro, you are a MANIAC!
    SOTY 2017: "Pro's Picks" Video

    They can kickflip, handplant and switch back tail better than the rest of us, but can they select the perfect SOTY? Check out who the pros want to win the only award that matters!
    Sean Malto and Friends Skate Vermont

    Mountain Dew pros Sean Malto and Curren Caples visit Vermont for the first time to skate some of the most epic spots in the state with fellow team riders and Vermont locals Jordan Maxham and Chris Colbourn.
