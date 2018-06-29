Fire & Ice with Curren & Nick

Ugly Vision: Cons Cali Vacation With the premiere of Purple, Converse took a couple of guys on a demo trip down the Western Coast, from Sacramento all the way down to Long Beach. Needless to say, it was more of a victory vacation than actual work.

Nick Tucker's Pro Signature Shoe Diamond footwear introduces Nick Tucker's first pro signature shoe with this rad clip.

Skatepark Round-Up: Vans Vans has a new HQ and TF, and they kicked things off in their fresh digs with a heavy session. Pedro, you are a MANIAC!

SOTY 2017: "Pro's Picks" Video They can kickflip, handplant and switch back tail better than the rest of us, but can they select the perfect SOTY? Check out who the pros want to win the only award that matters!