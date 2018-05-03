Thrasher Magazine

Firing Line: Tom Penny

3/05/2018

The word LEGEND has become a popular part of our lexicon, maybe a bit overused. However, when discussing Mr Tom Penny, the term will always apply, and this line in Barcelona is a gift from the Skate Gods.

