Firing Line: Tom Penny

Firing Line: Mark Suciu The man with the lightning-quick feet makes great use of some unique NYC architecture.

Firing Line: Corey Duffel Duffman footy is always a treat and this high-speed line is pure gold. GO FAST!

Firing Line: Carlos Iqui Carlos flies through Philly by night, capping his line with an Iqui signature move.

Firing Line: Tom Schaar Mammoth Lakes is the moon and Tom Schaar is an astronaut sent to crush every crater before returning to Earth in this line for Lifeproof. Spinning is easier in space, apparently.