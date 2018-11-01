Thrasher Magazine

Flatbar Frenzy with Miles Silvas

1/11/2018

Come skate with Miles Silvas and the Thunder team at PLA skateshop in downtown Sacramento this Saturday from 6-8pm. Flatbar junk jam, win sets of Miles' new pro truck, plus free BBQ and beer from Fieldworks.

 

