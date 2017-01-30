Foundation's "Oddity" Premiere

Fresh Blend: Auby Taylor From inverts to ledge hits, Auby hits it all at Prince park. Check it out.

Jameson XT featuring Julian Davidson Through a constant quest to make better skateboarding footwear, Etnies has been working with Julian Davidson to perfect the Jameson Bloodline.

Creature Quickie with David Gravette Gravette with a quick one at the Clatskanie skatepark in Oregon in this clip from Creature.

Tim Prozorov's "An End Has A Start" Part European DC rider Tim Prozorov just dropped a ripping four minute part. Watch it here.