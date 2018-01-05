Fresh Blend: Joe Milazzo
5/01/2018
Young gun Joe Milazzo comes correct with a Fresh Blend that's packed full of bangers.
Das Days Los Angelesadidas Skateboarding wrapped up the first stop of its premiere Das Days multi-city takeover series in Los Angeles.
Vans Checkerboard Pro ClassicsVans celebrates a modern-day classic with the era pro in checkerboard. Check it out.
Ricta Welcomes Samarria BrevardFrom mystery guest on KOTR to going Pro for Enjoi, Samarria has made quite a name for herself this past year.
Toy Machine's "Worst of the Worst" SeriesThe new Toy Machine "Worst of the Worst" pro series by Woodrow White is now available in shops.
Embassy Skateshop's "Aylene" VideoAnother gem from the homies in Ohio, this one shot in the streets of Columbus, NYC, and SF. Featuring Dan Charelton, Drake Johnson, Kris Bachtel, Jake Lemonds and more.