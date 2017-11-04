Fresh Blend: Kevin Braun

Save ATL's DIY Park Atlanta's skate community is at risk of losing their DIY park. Take a minute to sign this petition and help them save their spot.

Vans Park Series: Brazil Results Congrats to Pedro Barros for taking first place at the Brazil stop of the Vans Park Series. Check out the top eight here.

Sebo Walker's Lakai x Krooked Colorway Sebo spent a day in the streets of downtown Los Angeles dodging security, and having some fun, all while putting his new Lakai colorway to good use.

Gage Boyle's "Thunder Trucks" Part Gage Boyle took full advantage of his free time after graduating high school to film his new Thunder video part. Watch it here.