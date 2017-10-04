Gage Boyle's "Thunder Trucks" Part

Fresh Blend: Kevin Braun Kevin Braun rips through the raw terrain of SF, Detroit, NY and more in this edition of Fresh Blend from OJ.

Vans Park Series: Brazil Results Congrats to Pedro Barros for taking first place at the Brazil stop of the Vans Park Series. Check out the top eight here.

Sebo Walker's Lakai x Krooked Colorway Sebo spent a day in the streets of downtown Los Angeles dodging security, and having some fun, all while putting his new Lakai colorway to good use.

Vans Park Series: Brazil Live Webcast Tune in to watch all of the action from the Vans Park Series in Serra Negra, Brazil tomorrow.