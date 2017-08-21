Get Waist3d!

Double Rock: Blood Wizard These guys can skate anything but they are transition wizards for sure. Here is the squad bouncing off the walls and having a blast.

Chris Gregson and Shea Cooper's "Mythical And Magical" Part It’s always sick when a shared part goes together this well. The skating of both Chris and Shea create a unique blend of stoke.

Going Home with Jeremy Leabres Check out some of Jeremy Leabres' childhood spots in this episode of Going Home from Independent trucks.

Blood Wizard Oceanside Premiere Blood Wizard week continues with photos from the Oceanside premiere of Mythical and Magical this past weekend—individual parts are dropping on the site all week, so stay tuned for the most wicked wizardry on four wheels.