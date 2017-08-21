Get Waist3d!

Thrasher Magazine

8/21/2017

'Bout time there was a boxer shorts company for fools who like to skate hard and party harder. Collin Provost's Waist3d launched recently with a kiddie pool rager. Check the carnage!



WaistedThrasherPressReleaseXFor more info: https://waist3d.com/
  • 8/11/2017

    Double Rock: Blood Wizard

    These guys can skate anything but they are transition wizards for sure. Here is the squad bouncing off the walls and having a blast.
  • 8/10/2017

    Chris Gregson and Shea Cooper's "Mythical And Magical" Part

    It’s always sick when a shared part goes together this well. The skating of both Chris and Shea create a unique blend of stoke.
  • 8/08/2017

    Going Home with Jeremy Leabres

    Check out some of Jeremy Leabres' childhood spots in this episode of Going Home from Independent trucks.
  • 8/07/2017

    Blood Wizard Oceanside Premiere

    Blood Wizard week continues with photos from the Oceanside premiere of Mythical and Magical this past weekend—individual parts are dropping on the site all week, so stay tuned for the most wicked wizardry on four wheels.
  • 8/04/2017

    Meet the Wizards

    Starting on Monday, we've got Blood Wizard parts dropping. Get to know what makes these conjurers of chaos tick before witnessing the carnage. Guess who's only got one ball…
