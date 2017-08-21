Get Waist3d!
8/21/2017
'Bout time there was a boxer shorts company for fools who like to skate hard and party harder. Collin Provost's Waist3d launched recently with a kiddie pool rager. Check the carnage!
For more info: https://waist3d.com/
8/11/2017
Double Rock: Blood WizardThese guys can skate anything but they are transition wizards for sure. Here is the squad bouncing off the walls and having a blast.
8/10/2017
Chris Gregson and Shea Cooper's "Mythical And Magical" PartIt’s always sick when a shared part goes together this well. The skating of both Chris and Shea create a unique blend of stoke.
8/08/2017
Going Home with Jeremy LeabresCheck out some of Jeremy Leabres' childhood spots in this episode of Going Home from Independent trucks.
8/07/2017
Blood Wizard Oceanside PremiereBlood Wizard week continues with photos from the Oceanside premiere of Mythical and Magical this past weekend—individual parts are dropping on the site all week, so stay tuned for the most wicked wizardry on four wheels.
8/04/2017
Meet the WizardsStarting on Monday, we've got Blood Wizard parts dropping. Get to know what makes these conjurers of chaos tick before witnessing the carnage. Guess who's only got one ball…