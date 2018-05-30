Girl X Sub Pop
5/30/2018
Girl Skateboards celebrates 30 years of Sub Pop Records with a series of five decks and a capsule of soft goods and accessories. Each deck includes a limited edition flex-disc record featuring some of our favorite Sub Pop artists. Collect all 5! Now available at girlskateboards.com/subpop and your local retailer.
-
4/09/2018
Girl & Chocolate's "Chickity China" VideoThe boys start out with a demo demolition before terrorizing marble terrain in the streets of China. Dream spot after dream spot!
-
4/09/2018
Girl & Chocolate in ChinaGirl and Chocolate explain how to make friends and intoxicate people in China.
-
4/04/2018
Girl Films + Chocolate Cinema Video ArchiveWhat was once a pile of dusty beta tapes, DVD-Rs, floppy discs and hard drives is now a beautiful, mobile friendly website showcasing Girl/Chocolate's classic full-length features and most notable tour videos.
-
2/05/2018
Calling All Film Makers!Girl Films in cooperation with Chocolate Cinema announces ashort-film contest. Details here.
-
9/20/2017
Weakdays: Harvard ParkA couple Girl/Chocolate OG's and some fresh faces hit the local plaza. Check it out.