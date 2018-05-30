Girl X Sub Pop

Thrasher Magazine

Girl Skateboards celebrates 30 years of Sub Pop Records with a series of five decks and a capsule of soft goods and accessories. Each deck includes a limited edition flex-disc record featuring some of our favorite Sub Pop artists. Collect all 5! Now available at girlskateboards.com/subpop and your local retailer.


