GJuan Forever!
3/15/2018
Gerry Juan is a beloved skater and friend within the greater San Jose/Bay Area and far beyond. He’s one of those people that if you know him, you love him. Gerry suffered a severe head injury recently and his friends and family have set up a profile to help offer support and leave messages. Get better soon, Gerry!
3/15/2018
Girls Combi Pool Classic VideoThe progression is incredible. These ladies kill it harder and harder every year. Cheers to another epic day at Combi and big ups to Nicole Hause for taking home the top spot!
3/15/2018
Tyler Thomas' "Energy" PartTyler Thomas brings the heat to the cold concrete of Bodymore. This edit is 100% raw street skateboarding.
3/15/2018
The Year I got SOTY: Arto SaariWhat’s it like to have all your dreams come true? Arto Saari went from Arctic Circle obscurity to SOTY in under two years – while filming for two videos at once, charging the biggest handrails of all time and dealing with a maniac photographer named Daniel Harold Sturt. Hell of a ride. Read on!
3/15/2018
Rough Cut: Habitat Welcomes Flo MirtainFlo whipped us over the head with a whopper of an intro part for Habitat. Here’s a look at the triumphs and tribulations amid the making of an outstanding video.
3/15/2018
Firing Line: Sascha DaleySascha weaves through an appealing ledged landscape before hopping onto a sketchy bannister.
3/15/2018
James Moore's "Gooch Dawgs Vol. 4" PartHere's a friendly reminder from James Moore to always take those two extra pushes. If it's worth doing, it's worth doing fast. This part rips.
3/15/2018
Girls Combi Pool Classic PhotosThe seventh annual Girls Combi Pool Classic was back and this time the size of the checks were equivalent to the size of the bowl—huge! Congrats to Nicole Hause for taking home first place and $28,000!
3/15/2018
Magnified: Samarria BrevardSamarria takes flight over a big double set under protective care of the legendary Bob Ross.
3/15/2018
Hall of Meat: Daniel KhamovThis wild move was just oozing with risk and then Daniel gets splattered.
3/15/2018
CPH Open 2017 "The Final Chapter" VideoIf you’ve ever wanted to check out the CPH Open on hallucinogenics but can’t afford the airfare and don’t wanna fry your brain, you’re in luck! Peep this psychedelic dreamscape edit of last year’s event. Trip. On. That.