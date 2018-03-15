GJuan Forever!

Girls Combi Pool Classic Video The progression is incredible. These ladies kill it harder and harder every year. Cheers to another epic day at Combi and big ups to Nicole Hause for taking home the top spot!

Tyler Thomas' "Energy" Part Tyler Thomas brings the heat to the cold concrete of Bodymore. This edit is 100% raw street skateboarding.

The Year I got SOTY: Arto Saari What’s it like to have all your dreams come true? Arto Saari went from Arctic Circle obscurity to SOTY in under two years – while filming for two videos at once, charging the biggest handrails of all time and dealing with a maniac photographer named Daniel Harold Sturt. Hell of a ride. Read on!

Rough Cut: Habitat Welcomes Flo Mirtain Flo whipped us over the head with a whopper of an intro part for Habitat. Here’s a look at the triumphs and tribulations amid the making of an outstanding video.

Firing Line: Sascha Daley Sascha weaves through an appealing ledged landscape before hopping onto a sketchy bannister.

James Moore's "Gooch Dawgs Vol. 4" Part Here's a friendly reminder from James Moore to always take those two extra pushes. If it's worth doing, it's worth doing fast. This part rips.

Girls Combi Pool Classic Photos The seventh annual Girls Combi Pool Classic was back and this time the size of the checks were equivalent to the size of the bowl—huge! Congrats to Nicole Hause for taking home first place and $28,000!

Magnified: Samarria Brevard Samarria takes flight over a big double set under protective care of the legendary Bob Ross.

Hall of Meat: Daniel Khamov This wild move was just oozing with risk and then Daniel gets splattered.