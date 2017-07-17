Globe x Nude Bowl

Sml. World Ep. 1 Mark Suciu, Sammy Montano, and Justin Drysen cruise around the Long Beach area.

Illegal Civ in Barcelona Illegal Civ took a skate trip to Barcelona, this is all the footage they aren't using for IC3. Check it out.

adidas' "Mid-City Merge Los Angeles" Video adidas Skateboarding heads to Los Angeles, California where infinite skatespots are tied together in a maze of highways. Check it out.

New Cab Pro-Tec Helmet Steve Caballero gives some insight on his new signature pinstriped helmet from Pro-Tec.