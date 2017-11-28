Thrasher Magazine

Gnarcell's "Revenge" Part

11/28/2017

At only 20 years old, Marcel 'Gnarcell' Martinez got balls and skates like a vet. The little Cheese Head has been hangin' tough with the best of the new breed of coping crushers in SD. No technology for this kid, so he probably won't even see it on the site but then again, why would he want to? He lived it. Check him out. –Sam Hitz

 

