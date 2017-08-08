Going Home with Jeremy Leabres

South Park Skate Society Video When it rains it pours. If you find the right line, skate it 'til the end of time. Seattle was an Indian Chief who ruled all the World as far as the eye could see. –Jake Phelps

Yonnie Cruz for Chocolate Skateboards Street assassin Yonnie Cruz has a sick new collection of clips filmed in San Francisco and Southern California. Check it out.

Corey Glick Foundation Commercial A short giving of some lost and unused Corey Glick footage from Foundation.

Michael Burnett’s “Full Blast” Photo Show in Brooklyn This Friday at the House of Vans – take a stroll through 20 years of insanity and skate to the soothing tones of DJ Juan Love (John Cardiel,) Slashers and Bad Shit.