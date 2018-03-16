Grand Collection: Pavilion

Grand Collection's "Autumn" Video Autumn, featuring Spencer Hamilton, Nick Ferro, Dana Ericson, Connor Champion, Kevin Tierney and Brian Delaney. Check it out.

Wade Desarmo’s éS Shoe éS footwear is excited to introduce the Wade Desarmo signature colorway of the infamous ACCEL Slim Mid. Check out this video of him ripping Toronto.

Ugly Vision: Dime Dime’s Glory Challenge is a wondrous event that takes place in Montreal every year. After the actual contest, they do more challenges on the streets and get in some raw skating. Go for a Dime and you get a dozen.

Dime Glory Challenge 2017 Video It’s impossible to totally recreate the insanity of Dime's Glory Challenge, but this edit comes real damn close. Thank you Dime, DC, Joe Valdez, Sluggo, Scientology, and SPEED. Until next time...