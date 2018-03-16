Grand Collection: Pavilion
3/16/2018
The bros at Grand Collection took Wade DesArmo, Spencer Hamilton and crew out to Barcelona for a month.
10/11/2017
Grand Collection's "Autumn" VideoAutumn, featuring Spencer Hamilton, Nick Ferro, Dana Ericson, Connor Champion, Kevin Tierney and Brian Delaney. Check it out.
10/10/2017
Wade Desarmo’s éS ShoeéS footwear is excited to introduce the Wade Desarmo signature colorway of the infamous ACCEL Slim Mid. Check out this video of him ripping Toronto.
10/03/2017
Ugly Vision: DimeDime’s Glory Challenge is a wondrous event that takes place in Montreal every year. After the actual contest, they do more challenges on the streets and get in some raw skating. Go for a Dime and you get a dozen.
9/13/2017
Dime Glory Challenge 2017 VideoIt’s impossible to totally recreate the insanity of Dime's Glory Challenge, but this edit comes real damn close. Thank you Dime, DC, Joe Valdez, Sluggo, Scientology, and SPEED. Until next time...
9/13/2017
Dime Glory Challenge 2017 PhotosThings were heated in Montreal this year and we’ve got the photos to back it up. This should whet your appetite while we prepare the video edit for tomorrow.