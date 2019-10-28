Grand Collection's "Tonal" Video

Dime Street Challenge 2019: Live at Olympic Stadium With Tokyo 2020 looming, it’s easy to feel like skateboarding is getting too serious. Need some relief? Spend the next nine minutes watching the Dime Street Challenge in Montreal. Ahhh… that’s more like it.

Grand Collection x Orchard Skateshop Grand Collection and Orchard skateshop teamed up to bring you this video featuring Brian Delaney, Taylor Clark, Zeb Weisman, Benny Goldman, Devin Woelfel and Ben Tenner.

Brian "Dutchie" Delaney for Grand Collection Grand Collection just dropped their new video featuring Dutchie's recent trip to Berlin. Check it out.

Supra's "Elevate LatAm" Video Supra hops from Mexico to Argentina, indulging the adoring crowds and destroying demos while still crushing the streets. This is how you tour!