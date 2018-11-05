Griffin Gass for Royal Trucks
Griffin from the PNW has been holding it down for Royal trucks for sometime, so it was only fitting to give him his own Seattle inspired colorway of the Classic Crown.
Brad McClain for Bones BearingsHere's some footage of Brad from a few missions around the 805 area. Check it out.
David Gravette Product Pillage PointersGravette had a pretty solid first run through the factory... you could too.
New from Meridian SkateboardsCheck out all of the new boards from Meridian in their catalog.
5 & 5 with Willis KimbelGet an in depth look into Willis Kimbel from the mind and eye of John Gardner in this week's 5 & 5 from Creature.
Bronson's "Southwest Stir-Up" VideoStrap in for a full on pool town assault from Roman Pabich, Cedric Pabich, CJ Collins, RyRey, Dylan Witkin and more in this tour vid from Bronson.