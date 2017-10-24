HALLOWOLFBAT
Heron Arts and Noise Pop are proud to announce HALLOWOLFBAT, the installation, exhibition and experience by Dennis McNett with live music from High on Fire. Get your tickets now.
Heron Arts and Noise Pop are proud to announce HALLOWOLFBAT, the installation, exhibition and experience by Dennis McNett with live music from High on Fire. Get your tickets now.
10/24/2017
Volcom x Burger RecordsVolcom teamed up with the guys at Burger Records to bring you this collection. Check it out.
10/24/2017
Eyehategod InterviewGiven a new lease on life late last year with a brand new liver, we caught up with Mike IX and the boys before a recent Eyehategod gig at Brick By Brick in San Diego.
10/24/2017
IC hits the RoadMikey put Denzel Curry, Show Me the Body, and all the homies together for an IC tour. Here’s a taste of the action.
10/24/2017
(Sandy) Alex G InterviewWe caught up with (Sandy) Alex G in a brutally hot stairwell before he played a sold-out, high energy show; no small feat for someone whose music is often compared to Elliott Smith.
10/24/2017
Thrasher Radio Ep. 56: Jason JesseeJason Jessee and the old man talk stoke, Hosoi and after all the horse crap, being alive is the best revenge. Real men do it to fakie.—Jake Phelps
10/24/2017
The Kitchen SinkArctic and Bad Shit jammed out, Bob's got shredded and we raised money for our fallen brother P-Stone's family.
10/24/2017
Creature's "Larb Fest 4" BoardsHitz and Creature drop a new slab and training video in honor of the upcoming Larb Fest 4.
10/24/2017
Diamond Supply Co. x The BeatlesThe Diamond Supply Co x Beatles Yellow Submarine ‘Nothing is Real’ capsule is now available. Check it out.
10/24/2017
Gatecreeper InterviewSam Hitz tracked Gatecreeper down in LA and they elected frontman Chase Mason to answer a few questions about the tour.