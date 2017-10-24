Thrasher Magazine

HALLOWOLFBAT

10/24/2017

  • 10/24/2017

    Heron Arts and Noise Pop are proud to announce HALLOWOLFBAT, the installation, exhibition and experience by Dennis McNett with live music from High on Fire. Get your tickets now.
  • 10/24/2017

    Volcom x Burger Records
    Volcom teamed up with the guys at Burger Records to bring you this collection. Check it out.
  • 10/24/2017

    Eyehategod Interview
    Given a new lease on life late last year with a brand new liver, we caught up with Mike IX and the boys before a recent Eyehategod gig at Brick By Brick in San Diego.
  • 10/24/2017

    IC hits the Road
    Mikey put Denzel Curry, Show Me the Body, and all the homies together for an IC tour. Here’s a taste of the action.
  • 10/24/2017

    (Sandy) Alex G Interview
    We caught up with (Sandy) Alex G in a brutally hot stairwell before he played a sold-out, high energy show; no small feat for someone whose music is often compared to Elliott Smith.
  • 10/24/2017

    Thrasher Radio Ep. 56: Jason Jessee
    Jason Jessee and the old man talk stoke, Hosoi and after all the horse crap, being alive is the best revenge. Real men do it to fakie.—Jake Phelps
  • 10/24/2017

    The Kitchen Sink
    Arctic and Bad Shit jammed out, Bob's got shredded and we raised money for our fallen brother P-Stone's family.
  • 10/24/2017

    Creature's "Larb Fest 4" Boards
    Hitz and Creature drop a new slab and training video in honor of the upcoming Larb Fest 4.
  • 10/24/2017

    Diamond Supply Co. x The Beatles
    The Diamond Supply Co x Beatles Yellow Submarine ‘Nothing is Real’ capsule is now available. Check it out.
  • 10/24/2017

    Gatecreeper Interview
    Sam Hitz tracked Gatecreeper down in LA and they elected frontman Chase Mason to answer a few questions about the tour.
