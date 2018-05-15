Harold Hunter Day 2018

A series of special events rooted in the worlds of art, photography, and skateboarding—realms close to the heart of the late legendary skateboarder, Harold Hunter.

HAROLD HUNTER WEEKEND SCHEDULE OF EVENTS:



THURSDAY, MAY 31 | The Eurasia Project Book Release Party

6:00PM - 10:00PM

Kicking off the Harold Hunter Weekend, adidas Skateboarding and HHF will host a book release for Patrik Wallner’s The Eurasia Project. The photobook chronicles the travels of Wallner and his group of companions under the name Visualtraveling, exploring 101 countries across Europe and Asia throughout the last decade. Soho Arts Club - 136 Bowery, Manhattan

FRIDAY, JUNE 1 | Panel Discussion with HHF, adidas Skateboarding and Friends

6:00PM - 8:00PM

The HHF, adidas Skateboarding, and friends will host a panel discussion surrounding the ins and outs of working in the skateboarding industry from a lineup of industry vets. Audience members will include amateur skaters competing in the HHF Wildcard Contest division of The Boardr Am. Private Event followed by HH Weekend party and photo show at HUF NYC. HUF NYC - 125 Crosby Street, Manhattan



SATURDAY, JUNE 2 | HHF Wildcard Contest

10:00AM - 5:00PM

Hosted at Coleman Oval/LES Skatepark on Manhattan, the HHF will hold the third annual HHF Wildcard Contest with entry open to 20 local skaters. The winner will receive an all-expenses paid trip to the finals of Am Getting Paid Contest in Montreal, Canada. LES Skatepark - 2 Monroe St & Pike St.



SATURDAY, JUNE 2 | All Gender Skate Jam

1:00PM - 4:00PM

Presented by adidas Skateboarding and the HHF at Performance Space New York, a small group of female, gender-fluid, and non-binary skateboarders will be invited alongside male allies for a private skate jam with live music provided by a DJ.

SUNDAY, JUNE 3 | Harold Hunter Day XII Skate Jam

1:00PM - 6:00PM

All-ages skate jam featuring pop-up “Best Trick” contests with cash and prizes, live music, and a massive product toss. LES Skatepark - 2 Monroe St & Pike St.

FRIDAY, JUNE 1 - SATURDAY, JUNE 30 | SWEET CHICK PARTNERSHIP

If you knew Harold, then you know he loved a good meal. From June 1-30, longtime HHF hospitality partner Sweet Chick will again offer a Harold-inspired dish with a portion of proceeds going to the foundation. Available at all five Sweet Chick locations (across Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Los Angeles), the “Harold Special” features Boonkie Drumsticks & Sweet Corn Waffles (named after Harold’s beloved dog “Boonkie”), side of string beans, and Harold’s Lemonade (fresh-squeezed lemonade mixed with Harold’s whiskey of choice, Jack Daniel’s).